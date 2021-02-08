Cheat Sheet: All The Ways Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Shailene Woodley During Engagement Announcement

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

In the words of our fearless leader and life coach Eric Taylor, "There are more important things than football."

With that in mind, we're not going to bore you with a recap of Super Bowl LV. We won't remind you that Amanda Gorman and ALS interpreter Warren Snipe took home the titles of MVP before the game even started. We won't tell you how we've personally requested Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform at all events moving forward. And as for all those commercials? Nah, we won't go into great detail here.

Because in the end, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9. And regardless of the score, we like to think pregnant Brittany Matthews and Gisele Bundchen remain the true champions.

So, with more important things than football on our mind, we present you everything you need to know that has nothing to do with pigskin.