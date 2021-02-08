Cheat Sheet: All The Ways Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Shailene Woodley During Engagement Announcement

In the words of our fearless leader and life coach Eric Taylor, "There are more important things than football."
With that in mind, we're not going to bore you with a recap of Super Bowl LV. We won't remind you that Amanda Gorman and ALS interpreter Warren Snipe took home the titles of MVP before the game even started. We won't tell you how we've personally requested Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform at all events moving forward. And as for all those commercials? Nah, we won't go into great detail here.
Because in the end, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9. And regardless of the score, we like to think pregnant Brittany Matthews and Gisele Bundchen remain the true champions.
So, with more important things than football on our mind, we present you everything you need to know that has nothing to do with pigskin.
Most Valuable Proposal
Seems like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are headed for the end zone together. While accepting the MVP Award at the NFL honors, the quarterback oh-so-casually revealed he was off the market. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."
And while he didn't mention the actress by name—just a nod to "my fiancée"—he did seem to drop hints about Shailene. First, as he shouted out his supporters on and off the field, he recognized Jodie Foster, who is starring alongside Shailene in The Mauritanian. Then—bear with us—he encouraged fans to "read books, meditate, speak things to life, manifest desires with your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity." And that's a lot of what Shailene preaches. In fact, podcast Who? Weekly pointed out several interviews in which she spoke of manifesting and positivity. It's not a lot but it is something.
And as they are dabble with long distance while she films Misanthrope in Montreal, they "see each other when they can," a source previously told E! News. "They have kept things private and low key." We have no referee training whatsoever, but it feels safe to call this love story a touchdown.
Enjoy This Sweet Tea
Y'all ready for this? During the first part of the Southern Charm reunion, Madison LeCroy was accused of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based former MLB player. (Andy Cohen described him as "married" and "very famous.") Soon, investigative fans began pointing fingers toward Alex Rodriguez. Yes, the same one who's engaged to Jennifer Lopez. And it certainly didn't help when co-star Danni Baird revealed Madison and A.Rod had been "FaceTiming or something."
So, Madison addressed the speculation herself, admitting she did indeed have "innocent" phone calls with the 45-year-old dad. "That's the truth," she revealed to Page Six. "Never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance...He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." Meanwhile, a close to A.Rod told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."
And that's the tea.
Back In Bloom?
Ah, nothing like sports to bring people together. Just months after announcing their split, Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunited in Tampa for some pre-Super Bowl events. At the WTR Pool and Grill, the exes "looked happy," shared a source, "and we're having fun drinking and dancing together." In fact, they spent the entire evening side-by-side, just as they intended. "Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up," the insider explained. "They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."
But their status is more it's complicated than rosy future. While Peter "regrets their breakup," according to the source, "Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."
The journey continues...
Hair's The Deal
Hollywood is going through...something. That's the only way we can describe all these jaw-dropping hair transformations. Clare Crawley and Shakira dyed their locks pink while Ana de Armas debuted a blunt bob. Plus, Margot Robbie looked completely unrecognizable when she unveiled jet black hair on set of her new movie.
While we wait for someone to get bangs, keep scrolling for more of the biggest transformations of the week.