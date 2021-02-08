Poet Amanda Gorman Honors Tonight's Real Winners in Moving Super Bowl Speech

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman

National Poet Youth Laureate Amanda Gorman took the stage at the Super Bowl LV in order to honor three heroes who have helped their community and beyond during a very difficult year.

Gorman, 22, made headlines when she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, performing her poem "The Hill We Climb." She became the youngest poet ever to speak at the transition of power.

On Feb. 7, she appeared during the Super Bowl to recite her poem "Chorus of the Captains" about America's "real captains" of the Super Bowl. Her poem namechecked teacher Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

Of Martin, Gorman said, "James has felt the wounds of warfare / But this warrior still shares / His home with at-risk kids / During COVID, he's even lent a hand / Live-streaming football for family and fans."

According to Sports Illustrated, Martin, of Pittsburgh, is a Marine veteran and volunteers his time with the Wounded Warrior Project.