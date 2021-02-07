Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Kick Off Super Bowl 2021 With National Anthem Performance

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl: How to Throw a Football With Victor Cruz

Now this is how you kick off Super Bowl 2021.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7, country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took to the stage for a unique rendition of the National Anthem.

Eric kept things casual in denim jeans and a purple jacket as he played the guitar and fireworks blasted into the air. As for Jazmine, she turned heads for all the right reasons when wearing a white pantsuit.

Country music fans are familiar with Eric's hit songs including "Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand" and "Mr. Understood." He's currently preparing for the release of his new album this April and a tour once it's safe to perform at venues.

For those discovering Jazmine's powerful voice this weekend, the 33-year-old "Lions, Tigers & Bears" singer has 12 Grammy nominations under her belt since her debut album Fearless was released in 2008.