Dan Levy Makes SNL Debut as Dad Eugene Levy Makes a Hilarious Cameo

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Dan Levy had a family and Schitt's Creek reunion during his Saturday Night Live debut.

The actor's dad Eugene Levy, his co-star and co-creator of the Emmy-winning sitcom, made a cameo during his monologue. Dan gave viewers a backstage tour, showcasing the show's socially distanced protocols in the COVID era. So when Eugene flew from Los Angeles to New York City to support his son, that meant he had the privilege of watching his SNL debut...from a glass "isolation box." Safety first!

"You flew all this way just to watch the show from a weird box?" Dan asked, to which his father answered, "I didn't know about the box at the time, no. I found out when I landed...Don't worry about me. I'm fine, OK? You've got enough on your plate tonight."

Eugene later asked a man wearing a white hazmat suit, "Excuse me? Could one of you turn me towards the stage so I can see the show? Thank you."