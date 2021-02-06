Southern CharmChrissy TeigenMiranda LambertKardashiansPhotosVideos

Clare Crawley Shows Off Her Dramatic Hair Change Following Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley is putting her hairstyling skills to good use because she debuted a major hair makeover. See her spring-ready transformation below!

Watch: "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

La vie en rose!

It's safe to say Clare Crawley is feeling pretty in pink after she debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram. The Sacramento-based hairstylist is putting her beauty skills to good use because she showed off a vibrant blush-colored hair color on Saturday, Feb. 6.

"I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she began her post, in which she shared a photo of her new 'do, "so I did it!"

The Bachelorette alum explained she achieved her look by using "hair-coloring shampoo and conditioners" from the brand Celeb Luxury.

"This is what I've recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair," she added. "The best part is you can do it at home yourself!"

While Clare didn't mention how long she plans to rock the rosy hue, it appears she's ready to spring forward following her and Dale Moss' breakup.

photos
What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Suitors. You're Welcome.

Almost two months after getting engaged, the duo surprised Bachelor Nation when they decided to call it quits in mid-January. At the time of the announcement, Dale was the only one to speak out about their split.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

A few days later, Clare broke her silence, admitting that their breakup was news to her. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she told her Instagram followers on Jan. 21, "so I've needed some time to really digest this."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

"I may not have all the answers," she went on, "but I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

Following their split, it looks like both Clare and Dale are trying to move on and heal from their heartache. In late January, the 39-year-old hairstylist said she was focusing on her future.

"I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn," she shared on an Instagram Live on Jan. 29, "because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other."

Dale also shared a tearful post the following day, in which he confessed their breakup "has f--king rocked me." He later added, "I know [Clare] has been f---king going through it, and whatever the case, I know that we will figure this out together whatever it is."

While the two are closing this chapter of their lives, see how Clare is switching things up! Below, take a closer look at her major hair change and see which other celebs have done the same. 

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

photos
