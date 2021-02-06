Clare Crawley Shows Off Her Dramatic Hair Change Following Dale Moss Split

Watch : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

La vie en rose!

It's safe to say Clare Crawley is feeling pretty in pink after she debuted a dramatic makeover on Instagram. The Sacramento-based hairstylist is putting her beauty skills to good use because she showed off a vibrant blush-colored hair color on Saturday, Feb. 6.

"I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she began her post, in which she shared a photo of her new 'do, "so I did it!"

The Bachelorette alum explained she achieved her look by using "hair-coloring shampoo and conditioners" from the brand Celeb Luxury.

"This is what I've recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair," she added. "The best part is you can do it at home yourself!"

While Clare didn't mention how long she plans to rock the rosy hue, it appears she's ready to spring forward following her and Dale Moss' breakup.