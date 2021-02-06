Prince Harry Makes Rare Public Appearance Filming With James Corden in Los Angeles

Watch : Prince Harry Is "Heartbroken" Over Royal Family Estrangement

It's Hollywood Harry!

On Friday, Feb. 5, Prince Harry was spotted filming with James Corden in Los Angeles. The two were photographed on top of an open-air double decker bus, operated by a popular sightseeing tour company, with a small camera crew, leaving a studio lot containing the sound stage where the host shoots The Late Late Show With James Corden.

According to People, Harry, 36, and James, 42, filmed for Carpool Karaoke, the series' popular recurring musical segment, and were also accompanied by a police escort and by the Duke of Sussex's private security team. Harry appeared to be in great spirits, smiling as he sat on the bus with James, a longtime friend who attended his and wife Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding and even emceed the reception.

This marked a rare public appearance for the duke, who has been spending most of his time during the coronavirus pandemic in Montecito, Calif. located 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, along with Meghan, 39, and their 21-month-old son Archie Harrison. The family moved to the California town, home of fellow celebs such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, last year following the couple's official exit from their roles as senior members of the United Kingdom's royal family.

Meghan, a former Suits actress and Los Angeles native, and Archie did not join Harry and James during their filming.