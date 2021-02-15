From Jennifer Lopez to North West, These Are the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

Watch : Rihanna Defines "Freedom" in Fashion at NYFW

A fashion statement, indeed!

There is power in style and, sometimes, a piece of clothing is so striking it can break the internet. Don't believe us? In 2019, Jennifer Lopez sent fans into a frenzy when she closed out the Versace runway wearing an updated (and sexier) version of her iconic green dress that she debuted at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The show-stopping moment went viral, however, fashion enthusiasts wouldn't have expected anything less considering Google Images was created after J.Lo first donned the emerald number.

Another internet-breaking moment: Back in 2018, Slick Woods modeled lingerie for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week. NBD, right? Well, at the time, she was nine months pregnant, and shortly after the presentation, she went into labor!

And at just 6 years old, North West made her musical debut at her dad, Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2020.