Supermodel Kate Bock Shares the Sweet Story Behind Her Engagement to NBA Star Kevin Love

Kate Bock's birthday was extra sweet this year.

The supermodel, who landed the cover of 2020's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, got engaged to Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love while celebrating her special day in late January. "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love," Bock announced to her Instagram followers on Jan. 31. "Heart bursting all day & night."

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Bock—who has been named the Chief Brand Officer of Pompette Beverages—is spilling more details on the birthday surprise, her new business venture and how she's finding the silver lining in 2021.

"I had no idea," the entrepreneur, who celebrated her fifth anniversary with Love over the summer, said of his proposal. "I just figured it wouldn't happen during the season, because usually we're just pretty busy and we don't get to do anything different. It wasn't in my headspace at all that it was going to happen and it was my birthday so we were going for dinner and it was nice and we had a whole cute plan anyway."

So, as Bock shared with E! News, when Love proposed she was "totally surprised."