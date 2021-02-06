Natalie Portman Says She's Totally Not Pregnant and Is Also Totally Not Cool With Comments About Her Body

When is the best time to publicly speculate that a woman is pregnant, namely based on her physical appearance? Never. The answer is never.
Natalie Portman found herself the topic of such rumors on Thursday, Feb. 4, in a Page Six news report that included paparazzi photos of the Oscar-winning actress wearing a dark tank top while walking in Sydney, where she is filming Thor: Love and Thunder.
"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant..." Portman, 39, wrote on Friday, Feb. 5 in a rare Instagram Story post, "...but apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."
The actress, who shares son Aleph, 9, and daughter Amalia, 3, with husband Benjamin Millipied, has occasionally been the subject of pregnancy rumors in the press over the past few years. So have many other celebs.
And while many of them ended up confirming that they were indeed expecting, many made it a point to publicly deny the rumors.
And one actress used a prime opportunity to offer some health education. In 2018, Parenthood alum Monica Potter, a then 46-year-old mother of three, posted a photo of herself displaying a prominent belly, writing, cryptically, "I have something to share."
But fans posted their congrats and her post was reported widely as a pregnancy announcement. However, the actress clarified in a YouTube video that she was not expecting again, but rather was suffering from colitis.
"I noticed the bloat in my belly and I thought that I should share this," Potter said. "So thank you all for the well-wishes and I urge all of you, especially since it's the beginning of the year, to go and get yourself checked."
She added, "This is something we don't talk about as women...it's not glamorous but it's necessary."
