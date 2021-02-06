Christina Anstead Responds to Fans’ Concern That She Looks “Really Skinny" and "Needs to Eat”

Watch : Christina Anstead Slams "Absent Mother" Claims

Christina Anstead does not stand for body shaming.

The Flip or Flop star addressed social media users that commented on her physique in recent posts.

"People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 5. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed."

She explained the confusion with one simple answer: "You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine," Christina said.

Fans had flocked to her Instagram posts to make unwelcome remarks about her size. One person said, "You must eat more food. Way to [sic] skinny."

Others stuck up for the reality star. One wrote, "Hottest mom ever," while another person said, "Y'all needs to relax. Some people bounced back easily even after having 3 kids. Stop body shaming."