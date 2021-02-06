Evan Rachel Wood Shares More Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood is coming forward with additional allegations against Marilyn Manson, four days after she first accused him of abuse.

The Westworld actress, 33, alleged on her Instagram Story that Manson, 52, called her a "Jew" in a "derogatory manner" during their relationship. The couple went public in 2007 and got engaged in 2010, before calling it off.

Wood said her mother is Jewish and she was raised with the religion.

"He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me," she wrote on Friday, Feb. 5. "Because [my mom] converted and wasnt of Jewish decent [sic] he would say things like, 'thats better' because I wasn't 'blood jewish.'"

She also accused her ex-fiancé of using racial slurs. "I heard the 'n' word over and over," Wood said. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life."