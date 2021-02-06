Finished Bling Empire? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Watch : "Bling Empire" Star Christine Chiu Was Almost a Real Housewife?!

Diamonds and drama.

That's what Netflix's Bling Empire delivered when it was released back in January—and we couldn't be more pleased. For those unfamiliar with the show, Bling Empire follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles as they shop, fight and live their best lives.

The show, which stars Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Jamie Xie and Cherie Chan, has been devoured by viewers. In fact, Bling Empire even made Netflix's top 10 list at one point.

However, having binged the Netflix hit so quickly, we were left eager for a new show to consume. While Bling Empire is wildly entertaining, it isn't the first reality show to take the world by storm.

For starters, there is Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the long-running E! docu-series that follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners.