Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. To Host Virtual "One Chicago Day" Fan Event

Watch : "Chicago P.D." Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Exciting Crossover

Get ready to really get your fix of NBC's Chicago shows.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med will be celebrating their first virtual One Chicago Day on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and everyone is invited! The event will be held on the NBC OneChicago YouTube channel and will be free to everyone, meaning there's practically no excuse to miss it.

The hour-long experience will include new interviews with the casts, highlights from fan-favorite themed YouTube videos and a trivia game hosted by Chicago Fire's David Eigenberg, featuring actors from all three shows.

Fans will also get in on behind-the-scenes tours of the sets, led by Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss and Chicago Fire's Kara Kilmer.

As if that weren't enough, there will be new content available all day on the One Chicago social accounts, and fans will have a chance to win One Chicago jackets based on their activity in the comments, community tab and various social platforms.