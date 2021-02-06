See Adorable Puppies Predict the Super Bowl Winner on Daily Pop

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

Most valuable puppy.

With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, tomorrow, Feb. 7 to be exact, E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester caught up with a couple adoptable puppies, Victoria and Duncan, and Puppy Bowl Rufferee Dan Schachner. Per Schachner, Victoria and Duncan will be available to adopt "in a couple of weeks" as they still needed their shots.

On why people love the Puppy Bowl so much, the Rufferee noted, "I think that whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Bucs, it's definitely a game that the entire family can get behind. Because, who can't cheer for both Team Ruff and Team Fluff? That's what I do every year."

In honor of the upcoming event, Culiner and Sylvester had the visiting pups predict the Super Bowl winner. "We've got our two quarterbacks here at the finish line, Mahomes and Brady," Culiner explained. "We've got the orange bandana, represents the Chiefs, and the blue bandana will represent the Buccaneers."