Knives Out Stars Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and More React to Christopher Plummer's Death

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans spoke out about their Knives Out co-star Christopher Plummer's recent death at age 91. Scroll to read their statements.

Watch: Christopher Plummer Dead at 91

Christopher Plummer's Knives Out co-stars are mourning the screen icon's recent death

On Feb. 5, Plummer—whose prolific career includes roles in films like The Sound of MusicBeginners, and All the Money in the Worldpassed away in his Connecticut home with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side. He was 91. 

One of Plummer's final films was Rian Johnson's 2019 Oscar-nominated whodunnit Knives Out, in which he played a wealthy writer who dies under mysterious circumstances while his large extended family is staying in his home. Now, several co-stars from the film have spoken out about Plummer's death. 

Ana de Armas, who portrayed his character's nurse Marta in the film and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role, shared a slideshow of photos from their time on set to her Instagram, along with an emotional caption. 

"My heart is broken, my dear Chris," she wrote. "I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what's been one the best experiences of my career. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace."

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Chris Evans, who played Plummer's grandson Ransom, shared a post about the actor to social media, writing on Twitter, "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent." 

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Plummer's daughter, shared a black and white picture of Plummer to Instagram

"I made this portrait of Christopher Plummer the first day of filming @knivesout," she explained in the caption. "As I played his eldest child I wanted to connect a moment with him and I sat in the little study that he had as a room to wait in and we talked. I had very little work with him but we made a lovely connection. His work in that movie is full of life, love and longing. A beautiful portrayal. Honored to have been able to work with him. A warm Aloha, Christopher."

Don Johnson, who played Curtis' husband in the film, shared a photo to Instagram of him and Curtis celebrating Plummer's birthday, writing in the caption, "My Dear ol drinkin and runnin buddy...see ya on the other side. RIP."

