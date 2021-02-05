Hurry! Cardi B's New Neon Reebok Sneakers Just Dropped

We independently selected these products because we love them and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. E! Has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cardi B is doing the most for her fans today!

In addition to releasing her highly-anticipated single "Up," the rapper also dropped the latest installment of her Reebok shoe collection. Fans can now rock her iconic Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double in new neon colorways including High Vis Green, Dynamic Pink and White. And we have a feeling Cardi B's daughter Kulture had some say in the new collection. The two silhouettes are also offered in toddler and kid's sizes so the whole family can look fresh.

If you've been waiting for this drop, you better add Cardi's new sneakers to your cart soon because styles are already selling out!

Scroll below to shop the new neon colorways!