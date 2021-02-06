Southern CharmChrissy TeigenMiranda LambertKardashiansPhotosVideos

Join Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval for an Amazon Valentine's Day Shopping Party

Hang out with each on Amazon Live to get inspired.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 06, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-comm: Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval for a Amazon Valentines Day shopping party

Here's a tough one: What should you get your significant other for Valentine's Day? Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval are here to help, with some of their favorite gift recommendations from Amazon. They're going live today for an hour each here, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST respectively, to show off their top picks. Plus, the event will feature a fan Q&A sesh and special deals on more than 30 brands for customers who watch. Oh, and spoiler: There may or may not be some V-Day mocktail recipes shared.

"I love Valentine's Day, but I know, like I have, most people struggle on what to get their significant other," Tom says. "Amazon Live is such a great way to show people really cool and unique products. I hope people tune in and get some good gift ideas."

So now, shop some of Jessie and Tom's best Valentine's Day gift ideas below!

read
Jessie James Decker's "Mermaid Juice" Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Cocktail

Halluci Cross Band Indoor or Outdoor Slippers

You can't go wrong with these fluffy slippers Jessie loves that can be worn both indoors and outdoors.

$26
Amazon

Baker Depot 6 Holes Heart Shaped Silicone Mold

Bake heart-shaped treats with this mold Jessie recommends.

$16
$14
Amazon

Cuisinart 12 Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards

Upgrade their kitchen set-up with these six knives Jessie swears by.

$20
Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle, Denver

Wow, this one is making us miss Eric & Jessie: Game On. It hearkens back to the singer's time in Colorado, caught by the reality show cameras.

$34
Amazon

DII Camz Oversize Decorative Dish Towel

We love swapping out our dish towels depending on the season, just like Jessie does. These come in all sorts of cute Valentine's Day prints.

$11
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

How fun is an instant camera to capture your love story? Jessie approves.

$68
Amazon

YnM Weighted Blanket

Tom is a fan of this weighted blanket that comes in a range of sizes, weights and colors.

$60
Amazon

Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace

This indoor/outdoor portable fire is approved by the TomTom restaurant and bar junior partner.

$75
Amazon

Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex

The default password of this mini cryptex that Tom recommends is ILOVEU. You hide a present inside and then leave hints as to what the code to open it is.

$31
Amazon

Tabasco Spicy Dark Chocolate Wedges Pack of Two

There are eight spicy chocolate pieces Tom loves in each of these tins

$11
Amazon

Massage Gun for Athletes

Tom recommends this massage gun, which relieves muscle soreness.

$130
Amazon

