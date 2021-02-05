Lana Del Rey's Fiancé Clayton Johnson Shares Rare Photo of the Couple on His Birthday

Watch : Lana Del Rey - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson are packing on the social media PDA.

On Feb. 4, Clayton, who appeared to be celebrating his birthday, posted a picture of the singers sharing a smooch and captioned it, "Happy birthday to me." While this isn't the first time the two have posted about the other on social media, it is the first time they've shared a PDA pic directly to their feeds versus stories.

Of course, the pair had already reached a major milestone in their relationship. Back in December, sources told Us Weekly and People that Clayton proposed to Lana. And while the two haven't publicly commented on the reports, there have been several signs of an engagement.

For starters, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Grammy-nominated artist was wearing a diamond ring on that finger during her performance on the Dec. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. In fact, followers got another peek at the rock in Clayton's recent photo.