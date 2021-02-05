Lana Del Rey's Fiancé Clayton Johnson Shares Rare Photo of the Couple on His Birthday

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson are packing on the social media PDA.
On Feb. 4, Clayton, who appeared to be celebrating his birthday, posted a picture of the singers sharing a smooch and captioned it, "Happy birthday to me." While this isn't the first time the two have posted about the other on social media, it is the first time they've shared a PDA pic directly to their feeds versus stories.
Of course, the pair had already reached a major milestone in their relationship. Back in December, sources told Us Weekly and People that Clayton proposed to Lana. And while the two haven't publicly commented on the reports, there have been several signs of an engagement.
For starters, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Grammy-nominated artist was wearing a diamond ring on that finger during her performance on the Dec. 14 episode of The Tonight Show. In fact, followers got another peek at the rock in Clayton's recent photo.
It's unclear when exactly Clayton popped the question. According to Us Weekly, one Twitter user posted a picture of what appeared to be Lana wearing a ring in November while another social media user flagged a photo that seemed to show the couple dressing up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween and Lana sporting a sparkly accessory.
While the duo has remained tight-lipped on when their romance officially began, they reportedly sparked speculation after Clayton left a comment underneath a video of Lana holding a playing card in her mouth and leaning in towards another man, with him writing, "I wish I was that card."
They continued to fuel romance rumors on social media. In November, for instance, Clayton posted a picture of himself sitting across from someone at a table. And while the face wasn't revealed, many followers assumed the mystery diner was Lana. Us Weekly also reported Clayton shared a video of the "Summertime Sadness" star swimming in a pool on his Instagram Story last month.
Lana was previously in a relationship with Sean "Sticks" Larkin. However, he confirmed in a March 2020 New York Times piece that they'd split and were now "just friends." And now, by the looks of that Instagram post, it looks like Lana and Clayton are ready to share their love with the world.