The MixtapE! Presents Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

Watch : Cardi B Drops New Music & Calls Out "Ugly" Haters

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

What did we do to deserve Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion?

Nothing, that's what. As the "WAP" collaborators proved yet again this week, we're just damn lucky to be alive at the same time as they are. They both returned to the scene this week with tracks that we're already certain we'll have on repeat well throughout the year. Or at least until they deign to deliver their next aural delights.

Of course, they weren't the only ones to release new material. Here are our picks for the best of the best.