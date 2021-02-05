Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertSouthern CharmKardashiansMarilyn MansonPhotosVideos

High School Musical's "Bop to the Top" Gets a "WAP" Remix in This Must-See Video

TikTok remixed High School Musical track "Bop to the Top" into a NSFW version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

From the top, make it bop! TikTok just gave fans a crazy remix of a High School Musical hit and one of Cardi B's most NSFW songs, and strangely, it works. 

On Feb. 3, TikTok user @kraziibird answered fan @mickeycvd's call to combine Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 single "WAP" with HSM's "Bop to the Top," performed by Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel's characters Sharpay and Ryan.

It's easy to see why the songs would make a hilarious combo: While they couldn't be more different in terms of, um, meaning, the songs both feature the word "top." In "WAP," the lyrics are "From the top, make it drop," while "Bop to the Top" repeats the title over, and over, and over again. 

Fans flooded the comments section of the viral video to applaud the unique combination.

One wrote, "This is what music was meant to be."

Another added, "IM BEGGING YOU TO GIVE US THE FULL VERSION."

A third mused of the title, "Is it wap to the top or bop to the wap??"

This isn't the only song that @kraziibird has remixed. The TikToker also combined Megan Thee Stallion's song "Body" with Mary Poppins' track "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

While this particular High School Musical sparks some major nostalgia for millennials, the next generation is enjoying an updated version of the franchise thanks to the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

 

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Atlantic Records

In the very meta show, the students who attend high school at the place where the original HSM was filmed put on their own version of the classic Disney Channel musical, only to find themselves battling the same love triangles and behind-the-stage drama as the characters in the original movie.

The series helped launch the career of Olivia Rodrigo, who just released the mega hit song "Driver's License."

Whether there will be any new remixes of High School Musical songs, or even High School Musical: The Musical: The Series songs, remains to be seen!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

