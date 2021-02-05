Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertSouthern CharmKardashiansMarilyn MansonPhotosVideos

Allow Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to Remind You Soulmates Exist

After Nicole Kidman received Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards nominations for her performance in The Undoing, Keith Urban took to Instagram to send his wife a congratulatory message.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 05, 2021 3:45 PMTags
Nicole KidmanAwardsGolden GlobesSAG AwardsKeith UrbanCouplesCelebrities
Keith Urban will always be Nicole Kidman's no. 1 fan.

After the actress earned both Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her performance in The Undoing, her husband took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her major achievement, writing, "Congrats babygirl on the tip of the hats from the @goldenglobes and @sagawards for your 'skills on fire' performance in @undoinghbo!!!!!!!!" 

Kidman, 53, received a Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series from SAG-AFTRA. Over the course of her career, she's secured 16 Golden Globe Awards nominations and five wins. In addition, she's received 11 SAG Awards nominations, winning her first in 2018 for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

Of course, Urban, also 53, has racked up his fair share of trophies, too—including four Grammys, four American Music Awards and 13 CMA Awards.

photos
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: Romance Rewind

And whether they're attending the other's movie premiere or concert, the stars are always each other's biggest cheerleaders. And no matter how busy they get, they continue to put their children, 12-year-old daughter Sunday and 10-year-old daughter Faith, first.

"We have a system worked out to keep the family together," Kidman told WSJ. Magazine last year. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."

Scroll on to see more of their sweet moments from over the years.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
May 19, 2013

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images
November 22, 2015

The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
May 13, 2015

The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
January 30, 2016

This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.

David Becker/Getty Images
April 3, 2016

In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
February 26, 2017

The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
May 22, 2017

The two look infatuated with each other on the red carper of the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
October 18, 2017

This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.

Facebook
November 8, 2017

The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook. 

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
September 17, 2017

In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
May 29, 2018

Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala. 

ABC
November 14, 2018

The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
November 14, 2018

#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards. 

James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
January 24, 2019

The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open. 

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
April 7, 2019

This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards. 

E!
January 5, 2020

Urban sweetly holds Kidman's hand at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) category for her work in Big Little Lies.

