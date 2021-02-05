SAG AwardsSouthern CharmKardashiansMarilyn MansonPhotosVideos

Kelly Ripa Reflects on Son Joaquin Consuelos' Dyslexia and Dysgraphia Amid College Search

After Kelly Ripa shared son Joaquin Consuelos is picking schools, she recalled a talk with Mark Consuelos in which he reportedly said, "You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college."

It won't be long before Kelly Ripa's youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, will be heading off to college. During the Feb. 3 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 50-year-old host opened up about the 17-year-old's journey to get to this point and his struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Kelly told viewers Joaquin is currently deciding on a school and has "lots of options." However, she suggested that her husband Mark Consuelos didn't always think this day would come.

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night....Mark got very emotional and very choked up," she recalled, "because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

But the morning show star said that, "through hard work and determination," reading became "one of Joaquin's favorite things to do." 

"I always say that dyslexia—for our family at least and if you read about it—can be quite a blessing," she said. "People panic in real-time because they don't understand it. It's a much often misunderstood learning difference. But kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues and signals."

And while Mark may have had his doubts, Kelly said she never did. "You see in him a fire…a desire to learn," she said about Joaquin. "That's the thing is, like, these kids are, I would say, even more capable."  

Kelly and Mark have already sent their two older children off to college. Their 23-year-old son Michael Consuelos graduated from New York University last year, and their 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos is a student there now.

And while Ryan Seacrest wondered if the parents were worried about empty nesting, Kelly didn't seem too concerned. "I'm fine," she said. "They keep coming back."

