Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cut Road Trip Short After Hit-and-Run Incident

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were victims of a hit-and-run incident while driving through Atlanta.

The country music superstar took to social media on Feb. 4 to share that they made it home to Nashville "a few days earlier than planned." As Lambert explained to her 4.1 Instagram followers, the couple—who tied the knot in 2019—was embarking on a road trip when their Airstream was hit by a car.

"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an ass hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W," Lambert wrote alongside a series of photos from the trip as well as a video of the damage. "It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage."

"Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord," she continued. "But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened."

The 37-year-old "Bluebird" singer said that their vehicle and trailer were "driveable" so they "made a report and hauled home."