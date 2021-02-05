See Tom Brady Read Mean Tweets Including One About His Sex Life With Gisele Bündchen

Watch : Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Celebrates His 10th Super Bowl

Most sports fans presumably have a strong opinion about Tom Brady, and apparently, a number of them are not afraid to voice said opinions via social media.

The legendary quarterback, considered by some pundits to be the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, participated in a pre-Super Bowl edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live's popular mean-tweets segment on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Proving he's a good sport, the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers star responded to a number of unkind tweets prior to his team taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. The Weeknd is set to perform the famed halftime show.

One of the tweets even referenced Tom's bedroom life with wife Gisele Bündchen. "F--k you Tom Brady," a fan wrote in apparent response to a game that took place earlier in the season. "I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion."