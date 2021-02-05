Chrissy Teigen Details Her Road to Recovery Following Endometriosis Surgery

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Backlash for Telling $13,000 Wine Story

Chrissy Teigen is offering fans a candid look at her recuperation process following endometriosis surgery.

The 35-year-old star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 4 to share footage of herself after undergoing a procedure for the disorder that is caused by uterine tissue growing outside of the uterus.

She started by posting a video of herself in a hospital bed while wearing a surgical gown and appearing quite groggy. "Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol," she wrote.

Later in the day, she shared footage of herself lying down at home in front of the TV and continuing to seem quite lethargic. "I'm OK, I'm home now," she said as she lightly touched her stomach, which had multiple bandages on it from the procedure. "All numbed up. Watching Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm."

She then posted footage of herself opening a box of donuts and taking a big bite of what appeared to be a maple bar. "It's so good," Chrissy shared.