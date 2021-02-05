Vanessa Morgan Reveals Her and Estranged Husband Michael Kopech's Baby Boy's Name

Vanessa Morgan would like to introduce the world to her baby boy.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the new mom shared the name of her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech, who she gave birth to almost a week ago.
"On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," she announced on Instagram. "Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world."
The Riverdale actress added, "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world."
E! News exclusively reported River's arrival on Jan. 30. At the time, a source told E! News, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."
Now, Vanessa has shed some light on her birth experience, describing labor as "the most challenging, beautiful experience of my life."
The 28-year-old star also shared a photo of her and little River, who was wearing his hospital bracelet.
Lili Reinhart, Candice Patton and more stars commented on Vanessa's Instagram post.
Lili expressed love for her co-star's little guy, writing, "His aunts and uncles can't wait to meet him!!"
And Candice, who stars on The CW's The Flash, chimed in to say, "Love to you both. So happy baby River is here!"
New dad Michael has yet to comment on his son's birth, which comes six months after he filed for divorce from the Riverdale star on June 19, 2020.
The MLB pro retreated from the public eye last year, after opting out of the 2020 season. He's expected to return to the Chicago White Sox as a pitcher in the upcoming season.
At this time, Michael and Vanessa's relationship status is unclear, but the actress will do just fine without him, as she did in the months leading up to River's birth.