Vanessa Morgan Reveals Her and Estranged Husband Michael Kopech's Baby Boy's Name

Watch : Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Vanessa Morgan would like to introduce the world to her baby boy.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the new mom shared the name of her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech, who she gave birth to almost a week ago.

"On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," she announced on Instagram. "Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world."

The Riverdale actress added, "Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world."

E! News exclusively reported River's arrival on Jan. 30. At the time, a source told E! News, "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled."

Now, Vanessa has shed some light on her birth experience, describing labor as "the most challenging, beautiful experience of my life."