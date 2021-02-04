Kristin Cavallari Proves She's Team Jennifer Lopez After Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy Revelation

Kristin Cavallari isn't blind to the tea being spilled.
Earlier this week, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy—who recently had a fling with Jay Cutler—finally addressed the romance rumors involving herself and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.
"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she declared to Page Six, adding that they've spoken on the phone but have never met up. Furthermore, a source close to the athlete previously told E! News that he doesn't know the Bravo star and has never met her.
Ultimately, Kristin couldn't help but inadvertently join the conversation on Instagram. And yes, she may have just revealed whose side she's on.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Very Cavallari star's BFF Justin Anderson shared an Instagram video of the pair working out. Their song of choice? "Let's Get Loud" by Alex's fiancée Jennifer Lopez.
"A little Thursday motivation for you lovies," Justin wrote online. "Life is all about the hard work and the HUSTLE! Don't rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life." Kristin would respond, "Yesssss lovie."
For those wondering why Kristin may be interested in Alex and Madison's relationship (or lack thereof), it all centers around a Bravo TV show.
In recent weeks, Kristin has been spending time with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. And during the show's two-part reunion special airing this week, Craig decided to confront Madison about her relationships with an unnamed MLB player and Jay.
While fans dissect the connections and relationships, one thing is clear: Kristin and Jay are not together, but remain committed to co-parenting their three children.
In fact, the Uncommon James founder recently posted a cryptic Valentine's Day note to a man simply known as "J."
"They are friends and they are single," a source previously noted. "They will always have each other's back."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)