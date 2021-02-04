Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Golden Globe Nominations & Hopes of EGOT Status

It's official.
The nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in, and Leslie Odom, Jr. received not one, but two first-time nods: one for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, and another for Best Original Song for writing and performing the track "Speak Now," which appears in the credits of the film.
Excitingly enough, that's not all—last year, Odom appeared in Hamilton and Music, both of which received their own nominations.
E! News' Carissa Culiner caught up with the 39-year-old actor to see how he reacted to the incredible news, but much to her surprise, he was "fast asleep" when Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson were announcing this year's honorees.
"My assistant said, 'We might need to reach you in the morning, so please leave your phone on,'" Odom explained on Thursday, Feb. 4's Daily Pop. "When the phone rang, I knew it was either really good news or really bad news."
Upon hearing his phone ring, Odom said that his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson—who actually made an appearance in One Night in Miami—"woke up right away" because "she knew what was this morning was" and what it meant to him.
The couple's celebration commenced, and while Odom hasn't yet caught up with One Night in Miami director Regina King, who is also nominated at this year's Globes, he noted that they "actually talk quite often so she knows what she means to me."
"But I imagine that her phone is ringing even more than mine," Odom continued. "We're in the middle of what feels like a Regina King renaissance. I'm here for it."
Odom had great things to say about Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as well, calling the filmed musical's nomination "well deserved."
As Hamilton fans are surely aware, Odom originated the role of Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway show and went on to earn the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a share of the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
His One Night in Miami role is orchestrating Oscar buzz—especially after he received two SAG Award nominations today—and since he's already got a Tony and a Grammy under his belt, should Odom win an Academy Award, he'd only be one away from EGOT glory.
E!'s Culiner pointed this very fact out, to which the talented star replied, "I mean, sure!"
Laughing, Odom added, "I say it because I need to hear it as a reminder. Like, I have already achieved far more than I ever intended to achieve I wanted to be a working actor."
