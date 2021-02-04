Rupert Grint Sounds Off on Rumored Harry Potter Series

Watch : "Harry Potter" 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Will Rupert Grint be catching the Hogwarts Express once again?

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the 32-year-old actor sounded off on the reported HBO Max Harry Potter series. As Grint relayed to Variety, he doesn't expect to be involved with the project—and he's not so keen to pass on the role of Ron Weasley—the character he played in all eight movies—to another star.

"It'll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing," the British-born star shared. "I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience…If it's like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting."

This stance is slightly different than the one he shared back in December 2020. In a chat with Comicbook, Grint said "never say never" about reprising his role. "I would never say, 'Absolutely no,'" he explained. "It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."