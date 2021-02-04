Olivia Newton-John Responds to Critics Who Think Grease Is Sexist

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

Olivia Newton-John remains hopelessly devoted to the magic of Grease.

In recent weeks, some individuals have taken to social media to criticize the 1978 classic film. In fact, after Grease aired on Boxing Day in Australia, some thought the movie was sexist and questioned why there was a lack of diversity in the cast.

But in the Feb. 1 episode of A Life of Greatness podcast, Olivia responded to the criticism and reminded fans that it's just supposed to be a fun movie.

"In this particular instance, I think it's kind of silly because the movie was made in the '70s about the '50s," she explained to host Sarah Grynberg. "It was a stage play, it's a musical, it's fun. It's a fun movie musical and not [meant] to be taken so seriously."

"I think everyone's taking everything so seriously," Olivia added. "We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn't see it like that at all. I think it's just a fun movie that entertains people. That's all."