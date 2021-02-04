Impossible No More: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Starring Brandy Is Coming to Disney+

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

You don't need a fairy godmother to grant you this wish: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is officially coming to Disney+.

In a press release on Feb. 4, Disney announced that the beloved 1997 movie musical—which, until now, was unavailable to stream across any platforms—will drop on Disney+ at the stroke of midnight on Feb. 12.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella stars Brandy as the titular character, Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother and Whoopi Goldberg as the Queen, along with a slew of other familiar faces including Victor Garber, Bernadette Peter and Jason Alexander. The film, which utilized color-blind casting decision, is the first version of Cinderella to star a Black woman in the role of the glass slipper-wearing princess-to-be.

Songs featured in the movie include "Impossible," "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "A Lovely Night" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

On Feb. 4, Brandy appeared on Whoopi's talk show The View to announce to the good news, telling the host how much she "appreciates" the fans who have waited over 24 years for the film's re-release. She shared, "I'm so excited!"