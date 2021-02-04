See Kerry Washington, Catherine O'Hara and More 2021 Nominees at Their Very First SAG Awards

Watch : OMG Celebrity Looks on E! Red Carpet Over 30 Years

The nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have officially been announced!

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs—who earned his own nomination for his role in Hamilton—unveiled the list of film and television performers set to be honored at the April 4 ceremony, and among the lucky few are Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, Little Fires Everywhere's Kerry Washington, I Know This Much Is True's Mark Ruffalo and Chadwick Boseman, who was posthumously nominated in two categories for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

With awards season officially in full swing, it's easy to lose track of who's nominated for what since the road to the Oscars is paved with dozens of other ceremonies.

However, the SAG Awards are relatively unique in that the nominees and winners are voted on entirely by actors' peers—more specifically, 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union—making the honor extra special, and the ceremony especially fun to watch.