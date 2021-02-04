Neil Patrick Harris Shares Update on Husband David Burtka After "Intensive" Spinal Surgery

Watch : NPH & David Burtka Host Hollygrove Event

Neil Patrick Harris' husband David Burtka is recovering from scheduled but "intensive" spinal surgery with the help of his loved ones.

The 47-year-old How I Met Your Mother alum shared the update on his partner's health on Wednesday, Feb. 3. He posted on Instagram a photo of Burtka, 45, laying on a New York hospital bed while smiling, giving two thumbs up and wearing a neck brace while hooked up to an IV.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery," Harris wrote. "It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well. It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything."

Harris later commented to a fan that Burtka's surgery was "planned for a while," adding, "Three disks being dicks #triplefusion."

The following day, Burtka posted on his Instagram Stories photos of flowers sent over by friends as well as get well soon cards made by his and Harris' 10-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper.