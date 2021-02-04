Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Message for Mom Blythe Danner Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating someone special this week: her mom!
As is likely no secret to fans, the Goop founder hails from another very famous woman—Blythe Danner. The Emmy-winning actress, famous for work like Meet the Parents, Huff and Will & Grace, celebrated her 78th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Of course, the occasion did not pass without a tribute from her firstborn.
"This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways. She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company. I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday."
"Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts," she concluded. "Your family loves you so much mommy."
Many more fellow celebrities joined in with birthday love for Blythe in the comment section, including Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler and Amanda de Cadenet. As Kate adorably wrote, "Happy Birthday Mama B!!!"
Gwyneth has always has heartwarming words about her mom, including back in 2015 when Blythe was starring in the film, I'll See You in My Dreams. "She's a real treasure," the proud daughter told E! News at the time. "She really brings so much to every performance that she does…I think she's taught me a lot about embracing my femininity and a lot about being a woman who isn't afraid to be creative and expressive and to channel that energy and power."
As she sweetly summed up, "I think she's taught me the most just by example."