JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Dating the "Perfect" Girlfriend Who Was "Super Encouraging" of Her Coming Out

Watch : JoJo Siwa Comes Out By Wearing "Best Gay Cousin" T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa is sharing more about her personal life after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last month on social media.

The 17-year-old performer was a guest on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Feb. 3, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she is currently in a long-distance relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world." The star did not identify her partner by name.

JoJo started out by explaining the origin of the TikTok video that was posted Jan. 20 and featured her lip-syncing to the line "Now you're one of us" from Paramore's song "Ain't It Fun." Members of the Pride House, a collective of LGBTQ+ TikTok creators, accompany her in the clip that spurred speculation that this could be JoJo's way of coming out.

"They come over, and we're doing this TikTok, and I was like, I think this TikTok that we're doing to 'Ain't It Fun,' I think this is going to out me," she said. "And I was like, I don't really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the Internet yet. And there's always been speculations, of course, but I was like, I think this is gonna out me."