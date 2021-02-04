Golden GlobesShailene & AaronSouthern CharmKardashiansPhotosVideos

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors: "We Are Definitely Innocent"

Amid romance rumors surrounding Alex Rodriguez and Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, she recently opened up about the nature of their interaction.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 04, 2021 2:51 AMTags
Jennifer LopezControversyAlex RodriguezCelebritiesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Madison LeCroy Pulls Out Jay Cutler "Receipts" After Kristin Reunion

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is addressing romance rumors involving herself and former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez

Madison spoke to Page Six about the situation on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and claimed that she and the athlete, who is currently engaged to Jennifer Lopez, have "spoken on the phone" but "never met up." According to Madison, they have "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."

She shared, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." Madison claimed that she has "talked to him randomly, but not consistent." She did not clarify the nature of the calls or exactly when they occurred, except to say it was "innocent." 

Madison said she believes that she "told the wrong person" and that it then became "like a game of telephone" among those close to her.

"All this stuff was a year ago, [but] it's being aired now," she said.

photos
Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

During the first part of the Southern Charm reunion that aired Jan. 28, co-star Craig Conover accused Madison of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen added that the man was "married" and "very famous."

On Feb. 2, Southern Charm's Danni Baird was a guest on podcast Reality Life. Kate Casey asked for Danni's reaction when she first learned "that it was possibly A-Rod," and the reality star said that Madison had told her months prior that that "they were Facetiming or something" but hadn't given further details. 

Madison LeCroy/instagram/Ryan Liu/Getty Images

"I don't know what to do," Madison told Page Six, revealing that Alex's name was mentioned on the episode but that she asked that it be bleeped. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this."

Although fan speculation has suggested that the ESPN announcer is indeed the retired baseball player in question, a source close to him tells E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her." 

Meanwhile, Madison's sister Kaci LeCroy Davis pointed out in an Instagram comment last week that the three-time league MVP is "not married."

E! News reached out to A-Rod's rep for further comment but did not hear back.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

2

Dita Von Teese Addresses Abuse Claims Against Ex Marilyn Manson

3

Southern Charm's Danni Reacts to Madison LeCroy & A-Rod Rumors

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West "No Longer" Speak as They Plan Divorce

2

Dita Von Teese Addresses Abuse Claims Against Ex Marilyn Manson

3

Southern Charm's Danni Reacts to Madison LeCroy & A-Rod Rumors

4

Madison LeCroy Breaks Her Silence on Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

5

Matt James Reacts to Rachael Kirkconnell's Social Media Controversy