Dita Von Teese Addresses Abuse Allegations Against Ex-Husband Marilyn Manson

Watch : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

Dita Von Teese is speaking out about the abuse allegations leveraged against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson.

In a statement shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the burlesque dancer and lingerie designer said she had been "processing the news" about Marilyn, who she was briefly married to between 2005 and 2006.

"To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness," Dita expressed, before adding, "Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple."

"Had they," she continued, "I would have not married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."

Dita concluded, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

Days ago, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood alleged Marilyn "horrifically abused" her throughout their relationship, which ended in 2007. Marilyn, whose real name is Brian Warner, denied her accusations.