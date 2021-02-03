Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is TikTok’s Latest Gen-Z Breakout Star

Modern Family just got even more modern, because its youngest cast member, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, has made it big on TikTok.
Viewers first met the 13-year-old actress when she played Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the daughter of Cam and Mitchell, on the Emmy-winning comedy series. Now, Aubrey has a new fanbase as the latest breakout star of the global dance app.
She first went viral on Jan. 19 when she posted a moody video of herself lip syncing to Kanye West's song "Bound 2 (Slowed + Reverb)," which also showed off her trendy curtain bangs. She captioned the clip, "Kanye ain't wrong lol."
Aubrey, who has 190,000 followers and counting, admitted her account simply "blew up over night." In fact, she seems a bit confused by her sudden rise to TikTok fame. During a Feb. 2 video, she laughed and said, "Why is everybody all of a sudden realizing that I'm on TikTok? I've been on TikTok since 2019!"
Another popular clip featured her lip syncing the lyrics "how you feel is not my problem," from Willow Smith's "Female Energy."
In yet another vid, she gave fans a room tour, showing off her crystals, Chakras book, Gucci logoed face mask, heart necklaces and self-confessed "messy bathroom."
She even earned 120,000 views on a video of herself making microwave macaroni and cheese. While making din-din, she sung the Doja Cat song "Streets," mouthing the words, "you're a one in a million/ There ain't no man like you."
These days, Aubrey appears to still be in touch with her Modern Family co-stars. Last week, she wished Ariel Winter (aka Alex Dunphy) a happy 23rd birthday by writing on Instagram, "Beautiful, inside and out and always lifting up those around her." Ariel wrote back, "love ya honey!"
To celebrate her big day, Ariel had a sweatpants picnic on her patio with her boyfriend Luke Benward. She shared some cloudy pics of the pair kissing, alongside the caption, "23 and feeling loved & grateful."
