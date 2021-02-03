Why Jane Levy Didn't Realize She Was Nominated For a Golden Globe At First

Watch : Jane Levy Didn't Expect 2021 Golden Globe Nomination

An honor to be nominated.

That's how actress Jane Levy was feeling when she exclusively spoke with E! News about her 2021 Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy. However, Levy, who has been nominated for her work in NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, didn't think she'd actually be a contender.

"I had been sent an article that was like 'Predicted Wins' or whatever and 'Nominations for the Golden Globes,' and my name has been thrown out there on some of these lists," Levy told E! News. "And it's very flattering every time I read that but, I sort of just assumed that it wasn't going to happen because, I don't know, who assumes that that's gonna happen?"

Per Levy, having read this article before bed, she "dreamt about" a potential nomination. She continued, "I woke up like, three minutes before the announcements. Just my body woke up, and I grabbed my phone, and I was just scrolling Twitter. And I was like, 'Ok, ok, ok let's see what happens.'"