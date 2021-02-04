Skincare-Inspired Haircare for Flawless Locks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Over the past couple of years, haircare has evolved to become more and more scalp focused. This skincare-inspired haircare includes scalp scrubs, scalp treatment serums and so much more for healthy hair from root to tip.
Shop some of our favorites at a variety of price points below for locks as flawless as your face after you've gone all out with your skincare routine.
Sunday Riley Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Treatment Serum
This rinse-off serum is AHA and BHA-infused to clarify your scalp of product buildup, excess oil, dead skin and pollution. It has a nozzle tip for applying directly to your scalp.
Defence Discovery Kit
Grow Gorgeous has haircare conceived by skincare specialists that's targeted at a variety of scalp concerns. This is one of the starter kits, which is formulated to protect against urban pollution, heat damage and color fade. It includes the Hair Density Serum Original, Defence Anti-Pollution Shampoo, Defence Anti-Pollution Conditioner, Defence Detoxifying Scalp Scrub and Defence Anti-Pollution Leave-in Spray.
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Shampoo & Conditioner
Neutrogena's new Healthy Scalp line is totally skincare-inspired. This shampoo and conditioner formula uses hyaluronic acid for hydration.
Slick Defender
This new brand by Harry's is focused on your hair's roots. There are routines for various hair concerns, such as this system for oily scalps. It includes an exfoliating scrub, cleansing shampoo, hydrating conditioner, nourishing mist and more.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo
This scrub soothes an itchy, irritated scalp (whether oily or dry) by removing impurities and buildup.
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Gentle & Soft Shampoo & Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner for a sensitive scalp employs micellar water for gentle cleansing.
Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt
This sea salt scrub promises to cleanse, remove buildup and soothe sensitive, flaky and oily scalps.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer
A primer for your hair? This one is heat and UV protective. It also de-frizzes, detangles, protects and conditions.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum
Apply drops of this serum to your scalp when you have damp hair for hydration, the removal of surface impurities and for relief of an itchy, irritated, flaky scalp.
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost Hair Mask with Hyaluronic Acid
This hair mask uses hyaluronic acid for hydration.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub
The AHA/BHA blend in this scrub breaks down and dissolves dead skin cells and styling-product buildup, while its exfoliating beads remove them from your scalp.
BeautyBio Rejuvenating Scalp + Fuller Hair Therapy Set
This scalp treatment system promises to solve a host of hair issues from thinning edges, over styling breakage and postpartum hair loss to scalp itchiness, irritation and flakiness.
Playa California Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Use this cleanser with sea salt and tea tree oil weekly to restore your natural oil balance.
Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify and Shine Scalp Scrub with Pink Grapefruit
This scalp scrub with a pink grapefruit scent removes impurities and product and oil build-up.