Heather Graham Shares Touching Rare Photos of Ex Heath Ledger

Heather Graham just took a moving stroll down memory lane.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the actress took to Instagram with some rare photos of her and her late ex, Heath Ledger. The two stars split in 2001 after dating for about a year. The Dark Knight actor died seven years later at the age of 28.
In the first photo the actress posted, the former pair posed together in Prague on the set of the horror movie, From Hell, in which Graham co-starred with Johnny Depp. She and Ledger reportedly met in Prague while he was filming A Knight's Tale. In another photo, Graham tossed her arms around Ledger's shoulders as they smiled into the camera. A third showed the late star taking a shirtless selfie.
"Going through my photos I found these," she captioned the post. "Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person."
Graham's photos sparked an outpouring of love in the comment section as fans and fellow stars alike reacted to the photos. Wrote one commenter, "This is so beautiful and personal. Thank you for sharing this time of your life with us."
It's been more than a decade since Ledger was found dead in his Manhattan apartment in January 2008. "We are all deeply saddened and shocked by this accident," the actor's publicist said in a statement at the time. "This is an extremely difficult time for his loved ones and we are asking the media to please respect the family's privacy and avoid speculation until the facts are known."
In April 2019, Kate Bosworth paid a special tribute to Ledger on what would have been his 40th birthday. "Doesn't seem so long ago we were all running around LA, shotgunned into Hollywood + popping off the new millennium's cork, having a laugh. It was a crazy time," the actress reminisced. "I was literally straight out of high school, feeling young & super shy and he was always so sweet within a surreal scene. I really, really would have loved to have known Heath today, at 40. No limits on what he would have accomplished."
Sharing her own memories of the beloved star, Bosworth described Ledger as "sensitive, gentle, kind, wickedly funny. Extraordinarily special."
"Time goes by," she continued, "his image still a teenage heartthrob. And his work. So brilliant + honest & he was just getting started. But to remember the Human. I was on the outer orbit. Imagine those close to the sun. Thinking of all the people who knew and loved him on this day. Man, you made one hell of a mark."