Heather Graham Shares Touching Rare Photos of Ex Heath Ledger

Watch : "10 Things I Hate About You" With Heath Ledger: E! News Rewind

Heather Graham just took a moving stroll down memory lane.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the actress took to Instagram with some rare photos of her and her late ex, Heath Ledger. The two stars split in 2001 after dating for about a year. The Dark Knight actor died seven years later at the age of 28.

In the first photo the actress posted, the former pair posed together in Prague on the set of the horror movie, From Hell, in which Graham co-starred with Johnny Depp. She and Ledger reportedly met in Prague while he was filming A Knight's Tale. In another photo, Graham tossed her arms around Ledger's shoulders as they smiled into the camera. A third showed the late star taking a shirtless selfie.

"Going through my photos I found these," she captioned the post. "Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person."

Graham's photos sparked an outpouring of love in the comment section as fans and fellow stars alike reacted to the photos. Wrote one commenter, "This is so beautiful and personal. Thank you for sharing this time of your life with us."