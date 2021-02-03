Florence Welch Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety: "Please Don't Give Up"

Florence Welch is celebrating a major milestone.

The 34-year-old singer marked seven years of sobriety on Tuesday, Feb. 2. In honor of the occasion, the Florence and the Machine star took to Instagram and sent "love and support to anyone who is struggling."

"If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand," she wrote. "The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don't give up. We are going to need you on the other side."

Welch has opened up about her journey to sobriety before. In a 2019 piece penned for British Vogue, for instance, she recalled getting sober at age 27, just a few months after her mother made a speech—"a plea, really"—to her friends at her birthday party asking them to keep her alive and "out of the notorious '27 club.'"

For Welch, partying was, as she put it, a "defining feature" of her personality. In fact, she told Rolling Stone music and alcohol were her "first two loves."

"When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn't cope anymore," she told the publication in 2018. "It was monumental. It wasn't like, 'I want to be healthy and I need a change of pace.' It was like, 'I'm going to die. I need to stop.'"