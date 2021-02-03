2021 Golden Globe Awards

The Complete List of Nominations
This Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Basically Puts Nick Jonas in the Year 3000

In a Super Bowl LV commercial for glucose monitoring, Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005, is unrecognizable into an elderly man. Scroll on for the power ad on new technology.

Nick Jonas got a glimpse of himself as an senior citizen, and it looks like he'll be a silver fox.

During the Super Bowl LV commercial for Dexcom, a company that creates glucose monitoring technology for people with diabetes, the "Find You" singer, transformed into a much older man.

"We have the technology to do this," he said as he snapped his fingers and his 28-year-old face instantly aged by decades, "drones deliver packages and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What?"

The Jonas Brothers member goes on to point out, "We got self-driving cars, robots that vacuum, we visited Mars—and finger sticks? Really?" He then showcases the new technology Dexcom has created for those living with diabetes, which will allow them to check their glucose levels with an app.

Jonas, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2005, concluded the commercial by emphasizing, "Finally a technology that makes it easier for us to manage our diabetes. Looks like the future is available now."

photos
The Best Super Bowl Performance Looks Ever

The star went public with his condition back in Nov. 2018 on Instagram with a split shot of himself at 13 and at 26. In the caption he wrote, "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic."

He continued, "On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way."

Jonas concluded the touching post on a positive note, writing, "Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all."

Watch every 2021 Super Bowl ad below! 

Scotts Lawn/Youtube
Scotts & Miracle-Gro Starring John and Ella Travolta

The father-daughter duo shows off their dancing skills as they recreate a famous Grease number for Scotts & Miracle-Gro. Plus, Martha StewartThe Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and more appear in the ad. Watch it here.

LogitechYoutube
Logitech Ad Starring Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" star is using his voice for more than just singing. "We stand there in defiance. We the makers, we the ground-breakers, we the creators, the streamers... and dreamers," he shares, as footage shows people using technology to create digital art. See the Logitech ad here.

Pepsi/Youtube
Pepsi Starring The Weeknd

Ahead of his performance on Sunday, Feb. 7, The Weeknd is shown walking through a tunnel of a football stadium, as his past music videos play in the background. Hopefully, it's a glimpse of what's to come. Watch the ad here.

Amazon's Alexa
Amazon's Alexa Ad Starring Michael B. Jordan

In a 2021 Super Bowl ad, Michael B. Jordan becomes the center of a woman's fantasy as she imagines him as the physical embodiment of Amazon's smart home operating system, aka Alexa. Watch a teaser now

Cutwater Spirits
Cutwater Spirits Ad

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is debuting its "Cut Out" campaign on Super Bowl Sunday. While Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire doesn't appear in the Game Day ad, she helped support the campaign online. Watch the commercial here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad

Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform, partnered with Dolly Parton to re-record her workplace anthem, "9 to 5" as "5 to 9." 

Dolly's first-ever perfume titled "A Scent from Above" will also be appearing in the Squarespace commercial, which will coincide with the fragrances website launch. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Lenny Kravitz

On Feb. 1, Stella Artois released their ad with Lenny Kravitz. The collaboration hopes to  encourage everyone to invest in a diverse portfolio of unscripted nights, last-minute plans and good times spent laughing and loving with a Stella Artois in hand and those dearest to you. Watch the commercial here

Uber Eats/Youtube
Uber Eats Ad Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey

An excellent reunion! On Saturday, Jan. 30, Uber Eats released their Super Bowl ad starring the dynamic Wayne's World duo. "And we're back," Mike Myers says as his '90s character Wayne. He adds, with the help of Dana Carvey's Garth, "2020 was a great year...NOT!"

"We just wanted to say that we'll see you soon for the game," Wayne shares, "which for legal reasons cannot be named." Watch the ad here.

 

 

Frito Lay
Doritos Ad Starring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel

The Mindy Project actress and Jimmy Kimmel Live! host promote Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch chips. Watch the teaser here.

Woven Agency
Tide Commercial Starring Jason Alexander

In this ad for Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Detergent, a teenage boy wears a sweatshirt bearing Jason Alexander's face and later runs into the real actor, who has a very Seinfeld moment. Watch the commercial here.

The ad features Joey Scarbury's 1981 song "Believe It or Not," the theme from the '80s show The Greatest American Hero. Alexander's Seinfeld character George Costanza famously parodied the song on an answering machine message on the ‘90s NBC sitcom.

PepsiCo
Rockstar Energy Drinks Ad Starring Lil Baby

The Grammy-nominated rapper appears onstage in this ad that celebrates the journeys of actual rock stars and features real-life first responders, medical professionals and entrepreneurs. Watch a teaser here.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Michelob Ultra Ad Featuring Serena Williams and More

The beer commercial features archived images of top athletes such as Serena Williams, retired soccer champion Mia Hamm, Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and star sprinter Usain Bolt. Watch the ad here.

Wieden+Kennedy New York
Bud Light Ad

In this ad for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, life gives you lemons, even though you never asked for them. Watch the commercial here.

Anomaly
Vroom Ad

A visit to a car dealership turns into a scary scene from a thriller in this ad for Vroom. Watch it here.

Grey Global Group Inc.
Pringles Ad

This Pringles chips ad, promoting its flavor stacking technique, depicts the joyous aftermath of the return of a space capsule to Earth. Watch the ad here.

Venables Bell & Partners
Chipotle Ad

In the franchise's first Super Bowl ad, a little boy asks his sister, what if a burrito could change the world? Watch the ad here.

