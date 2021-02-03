Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes He Forgot Wife Isla Fisher's Birthday as He Celebrates Golden Globe Nominations

Sacha Baron Cohen and his family have quite a lot to celebrate.
On Feb. 3, the actor learned that he was nominated at the Golden Globes for two acting roles this year—for his starring role in Amazon's Borat: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and another for his supporting part in Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7. He took to Instagram to share his excitement over the good news, along with two photos from the films.
"Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @mariabakalovaofficial too," the Sweeney Todd star wrote. "We're so honoured--and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results."
Cohen's comments were flooded with congratulations over the major achievement.
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot extended her congratulations on Instagram, writing "Hopa!"
Cohen's talent manager Guy Oseary added, "Mazel Tov!!!!"
Actor Max Adler wrote, "Woohoo! So amazing and well deserved! You worked hard! Congrats!!"
However, that wasn't the only celebratory post Cohen shared on Feb. 3. He also made sure to tell the world that it was his wife Isla Fisher's 45th birthday.
He captioned a photo of the Confessions of a Shopaholic star, "I was just scrolling through Instagram and found out that it's my wife's birthday. Need a good excuse for not having a present...quick!!! (Happy Birthday my darling)."
Fortunately, Fisher, 45, didn't mind the joking post. She shared her own Instagram post congratulating her husband, along with a photo of herself standing in front of a huge cardboard cutout of Cohen as Borat.
She wrote, "So proud of hubby for tying the record of the most Golden Globe nominations in a single year - best supporting actor, best comedy actor, best comedy.. What a great birthday present. Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press."
Two award nominations and a birthday—let's hope that means triple the cake at the Cohen-Fisher household.