2021 SAG Award Nominations Snubs and Surprises, From I May Destroy You to Emily in Paris

The 2021 award season has begun—and as to be expected, not everyone is invited.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs unveiled the 2021 SAG Award contenders with The Crown and Schitt's Creek leading the pack with five nominations each. Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 following a cancer battle, posthumously earned four SAG Award nominations.

While some famous names celebrated an exciting morning of news, there were some others noticeably missing from the nominee pool, including Uzo Aduba, who won an Emmy Award for her performance in Mrs. America. Meanwhile, Netflix's Unorthodox, which was also absent from the list, was not eligible for nomination.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were also some welcomed surprises, such as the inclusion of Bridgerton and it's leading man, Regé-Jean Page, both of which had, just a day earlier, been unexpectedly shut out of the Golden Globe nominations.

In the process of announcing the nominees, Diggs was surprised to learn he, too, had earned a nomination for his performance in Hamilton, which aired on Disney+ in July 2020. "I'm honored to be nominated by my peers for this award," he later said in part of a statement. "It really is a special feeling."