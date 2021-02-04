SAG AwardsSouthern CharmKardashiansMarilyn MansonPhotosVideos

2021 SAG Award Nominations Snubs and Surprises, From I May Destroy You to Emily in Paris

Among all of the newly unveiled SAG Award 2021 nominees, there were some names noticeably missing from the list, including Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Uzo Aduba. Read on for a breakdown.

The 2021 award season has begun—and as to be expected, not everyone is invited. 

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs unveiled the 2021 SAG Award contenders with The Crown and Schitt's Creek leading the pack with five nominations each. Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 following a cancer battle, posthumously earned four SAG Award nominations. 

While some famous names celebrated an exciting morning of news, there were some others noticeably missing from the nominee pool, including Uzo Aduba, who won an Emmy Award for her performance in Mrs. America. Meanwhile, Netflix's Unorthodox, which was also absent from the list, was not eligible for nomination. 

On the other end of the spectrum, there were also some welcomed surprises, such as the inclusion of Bridgerton and it's leading man, Regé-Jean Page, both of which had, just a day earlier, been unexpectedly shut out of the Golden Globe nominations.

In the process of announcing the nominees, Diggs was surprised to learn he, too, had earned a nomination for his performance in Hamilton, which aired on Disney+ in July 2020. "I'm honored to be nominated by my peers for this award," he later said in part of a statement. "It really is a special feeling."

For a full breakdown of all the snubs and surprises from the 2021 SAG Award nominations, just keep scrolling!

Sabrina Lantos/FX
SNUB: Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America

Though Cate Blanchett garnered a SAG Award nomination for her performance in Mrs. America, she was the only actress to receive SAG Award recognition from the show. Co-star Uzo Aduba, who's portrayal of Shirley Chisholm won her an Emmy, was noticeably shut out. 

Natalie Seery/HBO
SURPRISE: Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You

After being notably snubbed from the 2021 Golden Globe nominations, Michaela Coel got the recognition fans had been calling for with a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO
SNUB: Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country

While HBO's hit horror drama Lovecraft Country earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, it was not recognized in any individual acting categories with show leads Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett notably left out. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
SURPRISE: Daveed Diggs for Hamilton

While Hamilton and Lin-Manuel Miranda were recognized with Golden Globe nods, it was Daveed Diggs who earned some unexpected notice from SAG-AFTRA—and the only nomination for Hamilton at the SAG Awards. 

HULU
SNUB: Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere

While Kerry Washington earned a SAG Award nomination for her performance in Little Fires Everywhere, her on-screen counterpart Reese Witherspoon was once again shut out of the nominations after she nor the show got any Golden Globe recognition. 

Josh Ethan Johnson/A24
SURPRISE: Minari

After fans were disappointed to see the lack of Golden Globe nominations for Minari aside from Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language, the movie earned three SAG Award nominations, including for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. 

Carole Bethuel/Netflix
SNUB: Emily in Paris

After garnering unexpected Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, Emily in Paris and the series' leading star, Lily Collins, were noticeably absent from the SAG Awards nominations list. 

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
SURPRISE: Bridgerton

After being completely shut out of the Golden Globe nomination pool, Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix series nabbed SAG Award nods for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. 

Netflix
SNUB: Malcolm and Marie

Despite high anticipation for Zendaya and John David Washington's latest film, Malcolm & Marie was shut out of the SAG Award nominations just as it was for the 2021 Golden Globes. 

The 2021 SAG Awards will air Sunday, April 4 on TNT and TBS.

